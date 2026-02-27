Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $247.25. The company has a market capitalization of $586.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

