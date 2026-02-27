Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,326.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,026 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $265.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $267.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

