Banco Santander S.A. Has $18.65 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $208.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.