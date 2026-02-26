Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,224 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the January 29th total of 168,286 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Fevertree Drinks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks is a London-based producer of premium beverage mixers, best known for its tonic waters, ginger beers and soda waters. The company focuses on crafting high-quality mixers using natural ingredients, positioning its products as artisanal complements to spirits such as gin, vodka and whiskey. Its offerings are designed to deliver a distinctive taste experience and cater to a growing consumer preference for premium, naturally-sourced beverages.

Founded in 2005 by Tim Warrillow and Charles Rolls, Fevertree was born out of a shared vision to elevate the mixer category through better ingredients and flavor.

