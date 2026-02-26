Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$48.85 and last traded at C$48.81, with a volume of 377101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.27.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.89.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

