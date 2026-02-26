PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 516000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

PJX Resources Trading Up 16.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PJX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in the Vine, the Gold Shear, the DD, the Eddy, the Parker Copper, the Zinger, and the West Basin projects located in the Cranbrook area of British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.