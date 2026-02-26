Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Drops By 81.1%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,650 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the January 29th total of 14,032 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, trading on the OTC market under the symbol KPCPY, is one of Thailand’s largest banking institutions. Established in 1945 as Thai Farmers Bank by Choti Lamsam to serve the agricultural sector, it was rebranded as Kasikornbank in 2003 to reflect its broader range of financial activities. Headquartered in Bangkok, the bank has evolved into a universal bank offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions.

The bank’s core services include retail and corporate banking products such as deposit accounts, personal and business loans, trade finance, and cash management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.