Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $473,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 244,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

