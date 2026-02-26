Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OOSP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 3,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,873. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Company Profile

The Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to generate quarterly income, with a focus on principal preservation, utilizing a go-anywhere active approach to securitized products. Positions are selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors. OOSP was launched on Apr 9, 2024 and is issued by Obra.

