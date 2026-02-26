Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.68. 546,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,501,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRWD

Key Ironwood Pharmaceuticals News

Positive Sentiment: Company issued strong FY2026 revenue guidance of $450.0M–$475.0M versus street consensus ~$366.8M — a material upside to sales expectations that supports a positive outlook. Business Wire Release

Company issued strong FY2026 revenue guidance of $450.0M–$475.0M versus street consensus ~$366.8M — a material upside to sales expectations that supports a positive outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management said LINZESS delivered 11% EUTRx demand growth in 2025 and that the company achieved 2025 financial guidance and “reiterates strong 2026 outlook,” supporting revenue durability from the core product. Business Wire Release

Management said LINZESS delivered 11% EUTRx demand growth in 2025 and that the company achieved 2025 financial guidance and “reiterates strong 2026 outlook,” supporting revenue durability from the core product. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings materials, slide deck and conference-call transcript were posted (useful for deeper diligence but not new news). Conference Call Slide Deck

Full Q4 earnings materials, slide deck and conference-call transcript were posted (useful for deeper diligence but not new news). Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings call transcripts are available from multiple services for those who want management color on guidance drivers and product dynamics. Earnings Call Transcript

Detailed earnings call transcripts are available from multiple services for those who want management color on guidance drivers and product dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations materially: EPS of ($0.01) vs consensus $0.02 and revenue $47.71M vs consensus ~$86.10M — the revenue shortfall is a key near-term negative that could signal weaker-than-expected sales recognition or timing issues. Zacks Article

Q4 results missed expectations materially: EPS of ($0.01) vs consensus $0.02 and revenue $47.71M vs consensus ~$86.10M — the revenue shortfall is a key near-term negative that could signal weaker-than-expected sales recognition or timing issues. Negative Sentiment: Company metrics include a negative return on equity (~-15.2%) and modest net margin (~8.7%), highlighting profitability and capital-efficiency concerns that may cap valuation until stronger, sustained revenue growth is visible. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Ironwood Pharmaceuticals this week:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 660,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,092,475 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.