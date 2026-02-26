Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.31 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Major Meta agreement: a definitive multi?year deal to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs (reported as $60B–$100B potential and includes warrants/optioned equity). This is the primary bullish catalyst driving prior rallies and supporting multi?year revenue visibility. VIEW: AMD secures Meta as next big AI chip customer (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: several firms raised targets or reiterated buys after the Meta news (Goldman, Benchmark, Mizuho, Evercore noted). Analysts highlight significant long?term upside if AMD executes on MI450/Helios rack solutions and hyperscaler deployments. AMD Buy Rating Driven by Underappreciated Meta 6GW AI Accelerator Deal (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ecosystem move: AMD agreed to buy $150M of Nutanix stock and deepen partnership—helps commercial reach into enterprise/hybrid AI stacks and signals ecosystem traction beyond hyperscalers. AMD to Buy $150 Million of Nutanix Stock in New Partnership (MSN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia and broader competitive backdrop: Nvidia is expanding its product roadmap (including CPUs and new AI systems) — intensifying the competitive race for hyperscaler dollars; execution and pricing remain key differentiators. Nvidia’s CEO prepares investors for a renewed battle (Reuters)
- Neutral Sentiment: Selective access in China/partners: AI startup DeepSeek reportedly gave early access to Huawei while not providing early builds to U.S. GPU vendors — a reminder of geopolitics and partner dynamics that can limit certain growth channels. DeepSeek snubs Nvidia, AMD for new AI model launch (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Deal structure & dilution concerns: several commentators flagged the Meta agreement’s performance?based warrants and equity option mechanics as potentially dilutive or creating “circular” financial incentives — this risk is tempering some investor enthusiasm. Meta Deal ‘Wildly Concerning’ for AMD (TalkMarkets)
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term technical/profit?taking pressure: after the rapid post?deal rally, traders and technical indicators signaled topping (double?top/overbought), prompting profit?taking that explains today’s pullback. AMD Faces Further Downside After Double?Top Signal (TalkMarkets)
In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $210.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
