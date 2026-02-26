Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.31 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $210.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

