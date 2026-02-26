Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 934,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,445. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Starwood Property Trust this week:

Management reported distributable EPS that edged past consensus and revenue that topped estimates, and the firm cited solid distributable earnings and margin metrics — a near?term positive for income?focused investors.

Starwood highlighted heavy deployment and deal activity: $12.7B invested for the year (including $2.5B in Q4) and a record $4.4B of capital transactions, plus ~$1.4B of liquidity and a long?running, consistent dividend — factors that support future income generation and portfolio growth.

Income?oriented coverage flagged STWD among ultra?high?yield names to consider, which can attract dividend investors hunting yield and support demand for the shares.

Transcripts and call summaries (earnings call Q&A) were posted across outlets — useful for investors wanting management color on portfolio mix, credit performance and capital allocation but not immediately market?moving on their own.

Company published slide deck and detailed press materials (GAAP vs. distributable reconciliations); investors parsing GAAP EPS, non?GAAP distributable EPS and one?time items should review these to reconcile differing headlines.

Some outlets flagged an EPS "miss" due to different EPS calculations (InsiderMonkey cited a lower reported EPS figure vs. analyst expectations), and GAAP EPS declined year?over?year — ambiguity here can spur selling from short?term traders.

Leverage remains elevated for the REIT sector (reported debt levels and a higher debt?to?equity profile), and GAAP EPS (reported at lower levels than the prior year) underline earnings pressure — risks that may temper the stock's rally despite distributable?EPS strength.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

