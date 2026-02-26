Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.14% from the company’s current price.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 745,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,099. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.44 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

