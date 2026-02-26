Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:DIVP)

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIVP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 1,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.38. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income. DIVP was launched on Mar 6, 2024 and is issued by Cullen.

