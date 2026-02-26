Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 19,284 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.49.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

DISA granted Palantir Impact Level?6 provisional authorization, allowing Palantir's stack to run in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — expands addressable DoD opportunity and supports defense revenue durability. Read More.

Palantir announced a GE Aerospace partnership to support a Defense Logistics Agency contract (supply?chain/fleet optimization for J85 engines) — a concrete, revenue?bearing use of Palantir's AI for defense customers. Read More.

Analyst bullishness: Mizuho upgraded/endorsed Palantir as a "category of one," and several boutiques raised targets — analyst upgrades can lift sentiment and buying flows after recent weakness. Read More.

Nvidia CEO remarks and broad AI optimism are lifting AI platform names (tailwind for Palantir's AIP adoption narrative). Positive industry headlines can re?rate software multiple expansion expectations. Read More.

Commercial partnerships (e.g., Rackspace) and strong earnings/growth writeups reinforce the long?term story, but analysts remain split on valuation — supportive for holders, less decisive for near?term direction. Read More.

Options/strategy pieces (selling puts, protective trades) reflect increased trader interest and higher implied volatility — useful for income/hedge-oriented investors but not a directional fundamental change. Read More.

Heavy insider selling disclosed this week — multiple senior execs (including Alex Karp, S. Cohen, Shyam Sankar and others) executed large block sales, raising governance and confidence concerns among investors. Read More.

Governance/legal/valuation headwinds: Michael Burry's public bearish stance, congressional trading scrutiny and articles citing a large pullback (35–38%) are amplifying fear and triggering technical selling in a high?beta stock. Read More.

Reported well?timed congressional/representative stock sales are drawing scrutiny (suspicious timing headlines) that can exacerbate short?term volatility and investor caution. Read More.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

