Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Update

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,636 shares, an increase of 541.3% from the January 29th total of 4,777 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 630,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moolec Science Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of MLECW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 1,138,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,248. Moolec Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-edited livestock as living bioreactors to produce therapeutic proteins. The company leverages CRISPR/Cas9 and related gene-editing technologies to introduce human genes into the genome of pigs, enabling the secretion of complex human proteins in sow’s milk. By combining advanced genetic engineering with traditional livestock breeding, Moolec Science aims to address scalability and cost challenges associated with conventional biologics manufacturing.

The company’s pipeline centers on the production of large multimolecular proteins, including coagulation factors and antibody fragments, for rare diseases and life-threatening conditions.

