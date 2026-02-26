Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PFE opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA gives full approval to Pfizer’s BRAFTOVI combination for first?line metastatic colorectal cancer — a clear commercial positive for oncology revenue and uptake. Read More.

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer’s BRAFTOVI combination for first?line metastatic colorectal cancer — a clear commercial positive for oncology revenue and uptake. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer secures China commercialization partner (Sciwind) for a next?generation weight?loss GLP?1 candidate, expanding market access in a high?growth obesity/diabetes segment and unlocking up to ~$495M in deal value. Read More.

Pfizer secures China commercialization partner (Sciwind) for a next?generation weight?loss GLP?1 candidate, expanding market access in a high?growth obesity/diabetes segment and unlocking up to ~$495M in deal value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend narratives strengthen investor interest — coverage pieces highlight Pfizer’s high yield and management’s commitment to the payout, supporting income?oriented demand. Read More.

Dividend narratives strengthen investor interest — coverage pieces highlight Pfizer’s high yield and management’s commitment to the payout, supporting income?oriented demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer updated clinical activity in China (pneumococcal vaccine Phase 1) — constructive for long?term vaccine opportunity but near?term commercial impact is unclear. Read More.

Pfizer updated clinical activity in China (pneumococcal vaccine Phase 1) — constructive for long?term vaccine opportunity but near?term commercial impact is unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces and comparisons (Novo Nordisk, J&J, large?cap pharma commentary) are placing Pfizer within a broader sector narrative about defensiveness and AI?driven R&D — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. Read More.

Industry pieces and comparisons (Novo Nordisk, J&J, large?cap pharma commentary) are placing Pfizer within a broader sector narrative about defensiveness and AI?driven R&D — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Underperform/“$25” target and warned of an expected $15B–$20B structural revenue decline through 2030 — a significant bearish forecast that pressures valuation expectations. Read More.

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Underperform/“$25” target and warned of an expected $15B–$20B structural revenue decline through 2030 — a significant bearish forecast that pressures valuation expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks moved Pfizer from “strong sell” to “hold,” improving its tone but reflecting continued analyst caution; RBC/other outlets are still negative which keeps analyst sentiment mixed. Read More.

Zacks moved Pfizer from “strong sell” to “hold,” improving its tone but reflecting continued analyst caution; RBC/other outlets are still negative which keeps analyst sentiment mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer terminated an early?stage ulcerative colitis study (Phase 1b), representing a pipeline setback and incremental downside risk to future growth prospects. Read More.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.