Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,927 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.2% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $523,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $1,469,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong guidance — Axon reported Q4 revenue of ~$797M (+39% YoY) and non?GAAP EPS $2.15, beating Street estimates; management issued FY26 growth guidance and a 2028 target of $6B in revenue, supporting upside expectations. PR Newswire: Axon reports Q4 2025

Q4 beat and strong guidance — Axon reported Q4 revenue of ~$797M (+39% YoY) and non?GAAP EPS $2.15, beating Street estimates; management issued FY26 growth guidance and a 2028 target of $6B in revenue, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: AI is accelerating demand — Management highlighted AI features across devices and software (body cams, evidence management, report drafting), which investors interpreted as boosting SaaS adoption and bookings momentum. Coverage noting the “AI supercharge” reaction: Investopedia: Axon AI story

AI is accelerating demand — Management highlighted AI features across devices and software (body cams, evidence management, report drafting), which investors interpreted as boosting SaaS adoption and bookings momentum. Coverage noting the “AI supercharge” reaction: Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog and retention — Management disclosed a sizable increase in contracted bookings/backlog and a high net revenue retention (~125%), signaling both strong new sales and upsells from existing customers. This underpins longer?term revenue visibility. MarketBeat: Q4 results & guidance deck

Bookings/backlog and retention — Management disclosed a sizable increase in contracted bookings/backlog and a high net revenue retention (~125%), signaling both strong new sales and upsells from existing customers. This underpins longer?term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Investors can review management commentary and Q&A for nuance on federal spending, enterprise demand and AI rollout. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 transcript

Earnings call/transcript available — Investors can review management commentary and Q&A for nuance on federal spending, enterprise demand and AI rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data flagged as anomalous — a February short?interest entry shows 0 shares / NaN change (likely a reporting error); not meaningful for positioning until clarified.

Short?interest data flagged as anomalous — a February short?interest entry shows 0 shares / NaN change (likely a reporting error); not meaningful for positioning until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets despite the beat — several firms cut PTs (UBS to $570/neutral; Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Piper reduced PTs but kept overweight views in many cases), which could cap upside and reflect lingering valuation/near?term risk concerns. Benzinga: analyst PT cuts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $520.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $396.41 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.01, for a total transaction of $6,190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,100,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,548,152.97. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,000. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,338 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

