Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $779.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

