Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.1% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 9.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Trading Up 1.5%

Knowles stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Insider Activity at Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.Knowles’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $321,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,832. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $432,389.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,292.86. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,099 shares of company stock worth $7,271,640. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

