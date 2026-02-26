Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,916 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $563.05 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $573.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.67.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.95.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

