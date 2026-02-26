Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 49,141 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,141 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 292,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 226,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

