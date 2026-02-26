Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,446 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $177.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.71 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

