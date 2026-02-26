Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 140,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $218.66 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

