Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile began selling the Samsung Galaxy S26 with carrier promotions and highlights its 5G Advanced capability — a product-cycle tailwind that can help upgrade activity and ARPU. T-Mobile Turns up the Value With the Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha and other bullish notes argue recent weakness is a buying opportunity, citing broadband subscriber growth, management’s 2026 outlook and potential for dividend growth — supports a constructive long?term case. T-Mobile: Recent Stock Weakness Is Gift For Long-Term Dividend Growth Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Srini Gopalan will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference on March 4 — a potential near?term catalyst if management provides incremental subscriber, pricing or capital allocation detail. T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves are mixed: small reported position builds (e.g., Brucke Financial increased holdings) are supportive but not large enough to move the needle. Brucke Financial Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS
- Negative Sentiment: Several insiders — including director G. Michael Sievert and executive Mark Wolfe Nelson — sold stock this week in multi?hundred?thousand to multi?million dollar transactions; heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment and be read as a near?term negative by traders. Director G Michael Sievert Form 4 Mark Wolfe Nelson Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Competitor price moves and offers are intensifying: Spectrum is promoting large guaranteed savings to switchers and TheStreet reports T?Mobile is offering free promotions to shore up loyalty — both increase churn risk and margin pressure. SPECTRUM GUARANTEES $1,000 SAVINGS T-Mobile hopes free offer will restore customer loyalty
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst and comparison pieces highlight T?Mobile’s underperformance versus peers (VZ, Dow) and note valuation headwinds — these narratives can weigh on sentiment and relative?performance flows. Verizon vs. T-Mobile: Which 5G Stock is the Better Buy Today?
Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.
T-Mobile US Price Performance
NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $218.66 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.
T-Mobile US Profile
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
