iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,046 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,650,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,226,000 after buying an additional 2,686,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,080.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616,905 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,885,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,659,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,373,000 after purchasing an additional 434,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Featured Stories

