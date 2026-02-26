Q1 EPS Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Lifted by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 4.5%

SWK stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across several quarters and fiscal years (Q1 2026 to FY2028), including lifts to Q1 2026, Q3 2026, Q3/Q4 2027 and FY2026–28 — signaling an improved earnings outlook for SWK. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across several quarters and fiscal years (Q1 2026 to FY2028), including lifts to Q1 2026, Q3 2026, Q3/Q4 2027 and FY2026–28 — signaling an improved earnings outlook for SWK. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SWK (to $87 from $80) while keeping an Equal Weight rating, highlighting potential margin recovery — a catalyst for re?rating if margins improve as forecast. Morgan Stanley price-target update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SWK (to $87 from $80) while keeping an Equal Weight rating, highlighting potential margin recovery — a catalyst for re?rating if margins improve as forecast. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share (ex?dividend/record dates noted), implying a ~3.9% yield — supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share (ex?dividend/record dates noted), implying a ~3.9% yield — supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis pieces are re?examining SWK’s valuation and momentum versus long?term returns; useful for investors comparing the upgraded earnings path against current multiples (P/E ~32). Valuation assessment

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Stories

