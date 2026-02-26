What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for IOVA Q1 Earnings?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations (narrower loss, $86.8M revenue) with Amtagvi sales up ~33% and management pointing to improved margins and pipeline momentum. This is a primary earnings catalyst supporting the rally. IOVA Beats on Q4 Earnings & Sales, Stock Soars on Pipeline Progress
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approval and positive real?world data for lifileucel (Amtagvi) have shifted the program from a pipeline bet toward commercial execution, increasing revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm. Iovance FDA Approval Shifts Lifileucel From Pipeline Bet To Execution Test
- Positive Sentiment: Positive pilot sarcoma data (50% objective response rate in advanced soft?tissue sarcomas) broadens Amtagvi’s potential label expansion and prompted immediate investor buying. This clinical readout is being treated as a material pipeline catalyst. Iovance Announces Positive Results for TIL Cell Therapy in Soft Tissue Sarcomas
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving — Barclays raised its price target to $11 and Citizens JMP upgraded the stock — adding institutional validation to the move and supporting further upside potential. Analyst Coverage / Price Target Changes
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/volume story: coverage explaining a Philadelphia manufacturing/scale rationale helped investor confidence that commercial execution can improve, contributing to the weekly surge. Iovance Surged 44% This Week and Its Philadelphia Factory Explains Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Chardan trimmed its price target slightly (from $17 to $16) but kept a buy rating — a mixed signal (still bullish but slightly less aggressive). Chardan Lowers Price Target on Iovance
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large one?day increase in call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish positioning but not confirming sustained fundamental buying. (Market flows can amplify moves.)
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~24.8% in February to ~131.3M shares — ~36.9% of float — and a short?interest ratio near 14.6 days. That raises potential for volatility (squeeze risk) but also indicates strong bearish positioning that could pressure the stock if fundamentals weaken.
- Negative Sentiment: Cash/runway and dilution risk remain material — analysts and sell?side commentary flag that Iovance may need additional capital before Amtagvi generates steady cash flow, which could lead to future dilution. Seeking Alpha: Better Gross Margin And Faster Turnaround Support A Higher Floor
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor?infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN?144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late?stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next?generation TIL programs such as LN?145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)?related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non?small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.
Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor?reactive lymphocytes.
