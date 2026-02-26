What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for IOVA Q1 Earnings?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Iovance Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor?infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN?144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late?stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next?generation TIL programs such as LN?145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)?related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non?small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor?reactive lymphocytes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.