K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.