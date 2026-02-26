IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares $LABU

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 1,777.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LABU opened at $176.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $198.18.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

