Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.
In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,862.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,992.40. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 888,907 shares of company stock valued at $73,312,173. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract for 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets, reinforcing its Defense pipeline and near?term revenue visibility. Kratos Lands $61.1M Navy Drone Deal—Analysts Eye 17% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: revenue +21.9% YoY to $345.1M, adjusted EPS ahead of estimates and a growing backlog—evidence of strong demand across unmanned, rockets and space programs. Kratos Defense Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted with some bullish moves (BTIG raised its price target to $115) and sector coverage that highlights Kratos’ exposure to hypersonics, drones and space—supporting upside potential. KTOS Price Target Raised at BTIG
- Positive Sentiment: Management expects substantial growth in hypersonics (guidance to ~ $400M in 2026) and is ramping Valkyrie drone production—key secular drivers if execution continues. Kratos anticipates doubling hypersonic revenue to $400M in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and sector comparisons remain mixed—Kratos is frequently highlighted as a high?growth play vs. larger defense peers, but views vary on timing and valuation. LMT vs. KTOS: Which Defense Stock Is Better Positioned for 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near?term guidance and cash?flow/headwind concerns—management flagged a softer Q1 and higher inventory/production spending—prompted profit?taking despite the beat. That guidance was the main reason shares sold off after results. Why Kratos (KTOS) Stock Is Falling Today
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is very rich relative to fundamentals (multiple commentary and bears point to a high forward PE), raising sensitivity to any guidance misses. Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Dropped
- Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares) was disclosed this week; while modest relative to his holdings, insider sales can weigh on sentiment. Insider Trading Filing (SEC)
NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
