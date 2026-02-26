Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,862.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,992.40. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 888,907 shares of company stock valued at $73,312,173. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.