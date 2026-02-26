RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,508,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

