RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,508,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FXEmpire reports gold “smashes $5,200” as Trump’s tariffs and U.S.–Iran tensions fuel a flight to safety, supporting GLD demand and momentum toward higher targets. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Geneva Talks & Trade Wars – Gold’s New Peak?
- Positive Sentiment: Technical studies show buyers holding key Fibonacci and moving?average support near current levels, indicating the rally toward $5,300+ remains intact — a technical tailwind for GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Buyers Hold Key Fibonacci Support
- Positive Sentiment: Macro forecasts from major banks (J.P. Morgan, Natixis, MKS PAMP) are pushing multi?year upside scenarios (e.g., targets in the $6,000+ range), reinforcing investor narrative that GLD benefits from sustained upside. Gold price will rise 22% above current level to reach $6,300 by year-end 2026 – J.P. Morgan
- Positive Sentiment: Equity futures slipped amid U.S.–Iran talk risks, a market dynamic that historically boosts gold and GLD as investors rotate into safe havens. Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Slip on US-Iran Talks Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: WSJ and other reports note gold is steady ahead of diplomatic talks — indicating markets are watching newsflow closely but not yet overreacting. Gold Steady Ahead of U.S.-Iran Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: A popular retail/options trade highlighted by Yahoo (WSB trader turning cheap GLD options into a six?figure payoff) signals heightened retail interest and liquidity flows into GLD-related derivatives — watch for short-term volatility. ‘Anyone Not Buying Gold Hates Money’: WSB Trader Turns $4 GLD Options Into $51K as ‘Shiny Rocks’ Bet Pays Off
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn of profit?taking and technical exhaustion: analysts say bulls need decisive breaks above $5,200–$5,300 soon or gold could retreat substantially, which would pressure GLD. Gold bulls need to break $5,200 and $5,300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier sessions showed gold slipping off a three?week high as the dollar and equities briefly rose — a reminder GLD can give back gains if risk sentiment or the dollar reverses. Update: Gold Falls Off a Three-Week High as the Dollar and Equities Rise
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
