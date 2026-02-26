RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after buying an additional 1,660,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,093,000 after acquiring an additional 844,190 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,542.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,480. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 226 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9%

SPG opened at $201.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average is $183.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

