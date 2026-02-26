Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 109.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,736 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,386 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 209,405 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

