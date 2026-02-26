RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 994 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approved Dupixent for allergic fungal rhinosinusitis (AFRS) in patients aged 6+, marking the drug’s ninth U.S. indication and addressing a hard-to-treat sinus disease; approval is supported by Phase 3 data showing symptom reduction and lower need for steroids or repeat surgery, boosting Dupixent’s long-term revenue potential. GlobeNewswire: Dupixent approved for AFRS

Recent MarketBeat coverage notes a modest dividend increase and a range of analyst target revisions — supportive but incremental to valuation — with consensus still in the moderate-buy area. Negative Sentiment: Regeneron director Huda Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares (~49% reduction of her holding) in a disclosed transaction; while insider sales are common and may be for personal reasons, large disclosed sales can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance questions for some investors. American Banking News: Insider sale

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $784.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $770.88 and its 200 day moving average is $678.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

