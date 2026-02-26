Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

