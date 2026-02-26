Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.1538.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $73.73 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,174,000 after buying an additional 71,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,086,000 after buying an additional 252,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

