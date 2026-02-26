MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,813 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,644,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,894,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 1,648,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $63.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

