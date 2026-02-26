Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Stock Position Raised by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

