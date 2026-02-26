SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $38,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $503,401.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,067.48. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $792,824.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,086.52. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $123.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

