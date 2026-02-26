Analysts Set Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other Ambiq Micro news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,358. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

AMBQ opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Ambiq Micro has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $597.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

