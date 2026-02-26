V.F. (NYSE:VFC) vs. Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Financial Contrast

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) and Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares V.F. and Innovative Designs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get V.F. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. $9.50 billion 0.80 -$189.72 million $0.55 35.54 Innovative Designs $2.77 million 4.17 $500,000.00 $0.03 10.00

Analyst Ratings

Innovative Designs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V.F.. Innovative Designs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than V.F., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for V.F. and Innovative Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. 2 14 3 1 2.15 Innovative Designs 0 0 0 0 0.00

V.F. currently has a consensus target price of $18.16, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given V.F.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe V.F. is more favorable than Innovative Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of V.F. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of V.F. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Innovative Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares V.F. and Innovative Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. 2.33% 19.08% 2.84% Innovative Designs 17.87% 27.09% 24.11%

Volatility & Risk

V.F. has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Designs has a beta of -2.88, meaning that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

V.F. beats Innovative Designs on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment. The Active segment focuses on activity-based lifestyle brands including active apparel, footwear, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. The Work segment offers work and work-inspired lifestyle brands with product offerings including apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Other segment refers to the sale of non-VF products and sourcing activities related to transition services. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.