Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Position Trimmed by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 7,331.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

