Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 3.1%

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.25). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 0.35%.Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

