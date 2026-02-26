Short Interest in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Decreases By 64.0%

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,634 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 29th total of 15,663 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IMTB opened at $44.60 on Thursday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,678,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.