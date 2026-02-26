Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159.90 and last traded at GBX 159.60, with a volume of 1856760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50.

Currys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Currys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Currys confirmed a small tranche of its ongoing buyback program: it repurchased and cancelled 349,992 ordinary shares, and provided an update to voting rights — buybacks reduce share count, can be EPS?accretive and support the share price. Currys Reduces Share Count with Latest Buyback, Updates Voting Rights

Currys confirmed a small tranche of its ongoing buyback program: it repurchased and cancelled 349,992 ordinary shares, and provided an update to voting rights — buybacks reduce share count, can be EPS?accretive and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals and recent results: last quarterly EPS was GBX 1.60; net margin ~2.4% and ROE ~9.5%; analysts expect ~9.52 EPS for the fiscal year — steady profitability but modest margins.

Company fundamentals and recent results: last quarterly EPS was GBX 1.60; net margin ~2.4% and ROE ~9.5%; analysts expect ~9.52 EPS for the fiscal year — steady profitability but modest margins. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and market context: market cap ~£1.68bn, P/E ~13.8, 12?month range GBX 83.95–160.80; 50?day SMA ~GBX 139 and 200?day SMA ~GBX 134 — momentum has recently turned positive as price approaches the 12?month high.

Technical and market context: market cap ~£1.68bn, P/E ~13.8, 12?month range GBX 83.95–160.80; 50?day SMA ~GBX 139 and 200?day SMA ~GBX 134 — momentum has recently turned positive as price approaches the 12?month high. Neutral Sentiment: Be aware of name?confusion noise: multiple sports headlines about NBA star Stephen Curry and sneaker moves are circulating but are unrelated to Currys plc (the retailer). This can create search/PR noise but not operational impact. Where will Stephen Curry sign after leaving Under Armour? Sneaker free agency down to 3 choices

Be aware of name?confusion noise: multiple sports headlines about NBA star Stephen Curry and sneaker moves are circulating but are unrelated to Currys plc (the retailer). This can create search/PR noise but not operational impact. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and leverage are potential downsides: current ratio ~0.86 and quick ratio ~0.29 indicate limited short?term liquidity cushion; reported debt?to?equity is elevated — these metrics are risks if consumer spending softens or trading softens seasonally.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 210 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.33.

Currys Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of

these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services

and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them,

throughout their lives.

