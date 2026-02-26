Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Declines By 63.5%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,026 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 46,672 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOT opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

VanEck Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

