Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,579,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 574,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$75.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

