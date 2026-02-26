Short Interest in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Declines By 65.4%

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,496 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 29th total of 62,073 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
PGHY opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.
Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
