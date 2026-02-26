Short Interest in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Declines By 65.4%

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,496 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 29th total of 62,073 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGHY opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

