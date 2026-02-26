Dole PLC (DOLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 8th

Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
Dole has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dole to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Dole Stock Performance
Shares of DOLE stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dole has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.57.
Key Headlines Impacting Dole
Here are the key news stories impacting Dole this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and adjusted EBITDA ahead of expectations — Dole reported Q4 revenue of ~$2.37B (up ~9.2% year?over?year) and adjusted EBITDA of $72.7M, beating market expectations, signaling top-line momentum across diversified segments. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year sales growth — Dole’s FY2025 revenue rose ~8.2% to about $9.2B, supported by diversified segment performance, which supports the company’s growth story. Fresh Fruit Portal: Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — Dole announced a $0.085 per?share quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Mar 18; payable Apr 8), implying a ~2.2% yield, which supports income?oriented holders. MarketBeat: Dividend Notice
- Positive Sentiment: Retail product expansion — Dole is expanding its DOLE WHIP® into new retail formats and flavors, which may help downstream margin and brand extension over time. Yahoo: DOLE WHIP Expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and coverage available — Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck were published (useful for investor due diligence). Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript Seeking Alpha: Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Agreement to sell port assets in Ecuador announced — management disclosed a planned divestment of certain port assets (details pending), which could be used to reduce leverage or reallocate capital. Business Wire: Asset Sale Mention
- Negative Sentiment: Weak net income and thin margins — Despite revenue strength, Q4 net income was only $6.0M and net margin remained very low (~0.17%), and EPS ($0.14) was slightly below last year’s ($0.16), raising questions about margin recovery and profitability. MarketBeat: Q4 Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Worker health/safety criticism — Local reporting flagged concerns about worker health and safety related to Dole operations, a potential ESG/reputational risk to monitor. Philstar: Worker Safety Article
Dole Company Profile
Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold?chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.
The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dole
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Why the Smart Money Is Looking Beyond Single-Metal Stories
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.