Dole PLC (DOLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 8th

Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Dole has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dole to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Dole alerts:

Dole Stock Performance

Shares of DOLE stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dole has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Key Headlines Impacting Dole

Dole ( NYSE:DOLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dole had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dole’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dole will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Dole this week:

Dole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold?chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.