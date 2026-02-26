Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Interparfums updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.850-4.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. Interparfums has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Interparfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interparfums by 823.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,239 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 572.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 159,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

